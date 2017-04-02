Warm, sunny weather in the forecast for Las Vegas

Warm temperatures are expected for most of the week in the Las Vegas Valley.

The high should reach 82 degrees Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Skies will be sunny with light winds.

A cold front moves through the valley Monday, initiating a sudden drop in temperature, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The forecast high is 76 degrees.

Pierce described the dip as a “quick hitter” because a 30 percent chance of rain is also expected in the afternoon, along with 15 to 25 mph winds. By Tuesday, the threat of rain and wind will have passed.

The remainder of the week will warm up, staying dry and sunny, Pierce said. Highs should reach 73 degrees on Tuesday, 78 on Wednesday and 83 on Thursday.

