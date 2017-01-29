Warm temperatures expected to stick around in Las Vegas

Warm and slightly breezy weather is forecast for the upcoming week, the National Weather Service said.

Las Vegas can also expect some periods of wind, but nothing warranting an advisory from the weather service.

Winds Sunday should range between 10 and 15 mph, mostly in the afternoon, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Sunday’s high temperature should reach 59 degrees, Berc said. Each successive day should increase in temperature.

Monday is expected to hit 62 degrees, Tuesday 63 and Wednesday 64, he said.

The recent increase in temperatures begins a gradual warming trend that could be permanent.

“For the foreseeable future, it looks like it’ll stick around,” Berc said. “Nice and boring.”

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.