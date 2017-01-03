Posted 

Warm temps in Las Vegas Valley before cold front moves in

Clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low in the low 40s. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Temperatures are expected to rise until a cold front moves into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low in the low 40s, according to meteorologist Stan Czyzyk.

Wednesday’s forecast high should be 59 degrees and skies will be mostly sunny, he said.

Winds are expected to pick up Thursday with 15 to 20 mph breezes, according to the weather service. The high will be near 63 degrees, which is about 6 degrees above normal.

The high is expected to drop to about 52 degrees Friday as a cold front moves over the valley. No precipitation is expected, Czyzyk said.

