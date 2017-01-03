Warm temps in Las Vegas Valley before cold front moves in

Temperatures are expected to rise until a cold front moves into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low in the low 40s, according to meteorologist Stan Czyzyk.

Wednesday’s forecast high should be 59 degrees and skies will be mostly sunny, he said.

Winds are expected to pick up Thursday with 15 to 20 mph breezes, according to the weather service. The high will be near 63 degrees, which is about 6 degrees above normal.

The high is expected to drop to about 52 degrees Friday as a cold front moves over the valley. No precipitation is expected, Czyzyk said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381.Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.