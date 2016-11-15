Warm on Tuesday, but weather change coming for Las Vegas Valley

High temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will drop about 20 degrees between Tuesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday should see mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees, which is just 2 degrees shy of the record-high and 13 degrees above normal.

“Today will be real nice, enjoy the warm and quiet weather while you can,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Noticeable changes are expected for Wednesday as winds pick up. The high is forecast for 76 degrees and southwest winds will be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, Outler said. The winds could cause dusty conditions in the valley.

Thursday will see temperatures closer to what they should be for November with a high of 60 degrees, Outler said. Skies will be sunny and winds will lighten up.

Friday and Saturday will see highs near 62 and 67 degrees, respectively.

