Warm weather continues throughout the week in Las Vegas Valley

Unseasonably warm weather will stick around through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see a forecast high of 82 degrees, followed by an 83-degree high on Sunday. The week will start off at 84 degrees on Monday and highs aren’t expected to change much through at least Thursday, the weather service said.

Temperatures for this time of year are usually 10-12 degrees cooler. The weather service said the high temperatures can be attributed to a high pressure system above the valley and little to no wind over the next few days.

