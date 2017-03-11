Posted 

Warm weather continues throughout the week in Las Vegas Valley

Onlookers watch as Brandon Jones (33) drives a practice lap at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Unseasonably warm weather will stick around through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see a forecast high of 82 degrees, followed by an 83-degree high on Sunday. The week will start off at 84 degrees on Monday and highs aren’t expected to change much through at least Thursday, the weather service said.

Temperatures for this time of year are usually 10-12 degrees cooler. The weather service said the high temperatures can be attributed to a high pressure system above the valley and little to no wind over the next few days.

