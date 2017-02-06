Warm but windy start to the week in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see above-normal temperatures until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will reach 66 degrees Monday, but the valley should watch for 15 to 25 mph winds, with gusts up to 35 mph. The windy conditions will be coupled with mostly cloudy skies and a 10 percent chance of showers.

Highs should remain 10 to 15 degrees above normal until “a significant cooling down” by the weekend, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. The highs for Tuesday and Wednesday should be 70 degrees. Temperatures will top out Thursday at 75 degrees followed by a 73-degree high on Friday.

“It should be in the low to mid-60s by the weekend,” Gorelow said.

