Warmer temps staying in the Las Vegas Valley

The valley should see some unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 64 degrees with a few high clouds but no chance for rain. Sunday should see a forecast 66-degree high, and temperatures for the start of next week are all in the mid- to upper-60s. The average high for this time of year is 57 degrees, the Weather Service said.

The next few days should be warm and clear with no chance of rain or high winds until the middle of next week, the Weather Service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.