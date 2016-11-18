Warmer weather, possible rain for the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley

The valley will warm up over the weekend and might see some rain next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high will be 63 degrees, but temperatures will rise over the weekend with a 69-degree high on Saturday and 70 degrees forecast for Sunday.

There’s a slight chance for rain late Sunday afternoon, and Monday night will see a 40 percent chance for rain and some snow high in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler, with a forecast 66-degree high for both days.

