Warmer weather in store before temps drop in Las Vegas Valley

The valley will warm up at the start of the weekend before temperatures drop again, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday wil be sunny with a forecast 69-degree high, which will rise to 72 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will cool down to 67 with cloudy skies and 20-30 mph winds that could gust up to 40 mph in parts of the valley, the weather service said.

There’s a slight chance for rain Sunday evening, the weather service said, but only over the Spring Mountains.

Next week will start out much cooler, with a forecast 59-degree high and lingering 10 mph winds.

