Warming trend through the week in Las Vegas Valley

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley as the week progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for 58 degrees, which is about 8 degrees below normal, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Skies will be sunny every day this week and occasional breezy conditions between 20 and 25 mph should be expected, according to the weather service.

Temperatures start to rise with a high of 59 degrees Wednesday, 66 on Thursday, 69 on Friday, 72 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday, Wolcott said.

