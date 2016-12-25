Posted Updated 

A week of warmer temperatures will help dry valley out

A week of warmer temperatures will help dry valley out

web1_wea1_7662101.jpg
A Mojave yucca graces Red Rock Canyon in front of snow-dusted mountains on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, about 17 miles west of Las Vegas. Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A week of warmer temperatures will help dry valley out

web1_wea2_7662101.jpg
A snow-dusted peak in the Spring Mountains pokes behind Red Rock Canyon on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec, 25, 2016, west of Las Vegas. Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A week of warmer temperatures will help dry valley out

web1_snowfun-dec25-16_dg_006_7662101.jpg
The Resort on Mount Charleston on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in Mount Charleston. About 15 to 18 inches of snow fell at the 9,000-foot level over the weekend. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The forecast high for Sunday and Monday is 47 degrees with a chance for freezing temperatures on the edge of the valley overnight.

Tuesday will kick off the warming trend with a forecast 53-degree high, and Wednesday should reach 59 degrees.

There’s no rain forecast for most of the week but next Friday and Saturday could see a slight chance for showers. Saturday’s storm brought about .23 inches of rain to the valley, and 15-18 inches of snow at 9,000 feet and up in the Spring Mountains.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 