A week of warmer temperatures will help dry valley out

The forecast high for Sunday and Monday is 47 degrees with a chance for freezing temperatures on the edge of the valley overnight.

Tuesday will kick off the warming trend with a forecast 53-degree high, and Wednesday should reach 59 degrees.

There’s no rain forecast for most of the week but next Friday and Saturday could see a slight chance for showers. Saturday’s storm brought about .23 inches of rain to the valley, and 15-18 inches of snow at 9,000 feet and up in the Spring Mountains.

