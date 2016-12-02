Weekend in Las Vegas Valley will be windy and cool

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a gusty weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories have been issued for Lake Mead and Lake Mojave but not for the Las Vegas Valley.

“So winds are not super strong but strong enough that it’s a nuisance,” Wolcott said.

Saturday and Sunday will see some light winds.

Friday’s high should be 54 degrees with moderate winds across the valley. Gusts could reach up to 25 mph in some areas and over 30 mph in the northwest, according to meteorologist Reid Wolcott.

Saturday will be slightly warmer with a 56-degree high. Temperatures will rise again on Sunday with a high of 59 degrees.

The low Friday night will drop to 38. Lows through the weekend will be in the low 40s.

Another system passing through the valley next week may bring daytime temperatures down into the low 50s or high 40s, Wolcott said.

