Wind and rain ahead for the Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see cloudy skies and scattered showers before the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 40 percent chance for rain across the valley on Friday, with a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday will warm up slightly with a forecast of 81 degrees and some lingering clouds, but no rain.

Winds will pick up on Sunday, and residents can expect a high of 79 degrees and 20-30 mph gusts.

Next week, temperatures will stay in the mid-70s and the valley could see more rain.

