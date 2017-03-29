Winds up to 60 mph expected Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

A high-wind warning will be in effect most of Thursday as a major wind storm moves through the Las Vegas Valley.

“Today is the calm before the storm,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Harrison said about Wednesday’s light winds, mostly sunny skies and 79-degree high.

Thursday’s high-wind warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the weather service. Winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph are expected to pick up in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and the forecast high is 81 degrees, Harrison said.

Winds of this strength can cause challenging driving conditions, reduced visibility due to dust and tree damage, Harrison said. He recommends securing loose items such as trash cans and lawn furniture and avoiding the outdoors for people with allergies.

Precipitation is not expected for the valley, but the mountains have a 20 percent chance for showers Thursday, Harrison said.

Friday will continue to be breezy with 10 to 20 mph winds and gusts near 30 mph, according to the weather service. Partly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees is expected.

Saturday’s winds will be about 10 to 20 mph and the high is forecast for 78 degrees, Harrison said.

The winds finally start to let up Sunday and the high will be near 80 degrees.

