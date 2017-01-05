Windy and chance of rain Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

The high temperature is expected to drop 14 degrees between Thursday and Friday and chances for rain increase in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 64 degrees. Winds between 15 and 25 mph will continue in the afternoon and evening, according to meteorologist John Adair. A 20 percent chance for rain is in the forecast.

A cold front is expected to push into the valley overnight, Adair said. Friday’s high should reach 50 degrees, which is about 7 degrees below normal.

Saturday and Sunday will see some clouds and have highs of 52 and 60 degrees respectively, according to the weather service.

Chances for rain will be about 50 percent by Monday and 30 percent on Tuesday, Adair said.

