Windy and rainy on Friday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong winds on Friday before temperatures drop sharply over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a high wind advisory for Friday with winds up to 60 mph on the west side of the valley and 50 mph in other areas.

Friday should have a high of 64 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. On Saturday the high will dip down to 48 degrees.

Temperatures will rise slightly after that, with a forecast of 49 degrees on Sunday, 53 on Monday and 55 on Tuesday.

