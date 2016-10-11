Windy and sunny in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Windy conditions and sunny skies can be expected through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, and temperatures should be slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high will be 89 degrees, which is about 6 degrees above normal, and the low will be 65 degrees. Winds from the south and southwest will be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph, according to the weather service.

Winds die down Wednesday and Thursday and these days will see a high near 86 degrees, according to meteorologist Chad Shafer.

Friday and the rest of the weekend will be windy with speeds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, Shafer said.

Saturday will be particularly windy with conditions similar to the winds experienced the first weekend of October, Shafer said.

No precipitation is expected this week and temperatures are expected to cool down next week, according to the weather service.

