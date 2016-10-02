Windy conditions expected in the Las Vegas Valley today

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a high of 88 degrees Sunday and high winds of 30-40 mph, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

The outer edges of the Valley may experience higher winds of 40-45 mph, he said. A wind advisory has been issued for Clark County.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality has also issued a dust advisory for Sunday afternoon and Monday. Children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses are encouraged to remain indoors.

Monday should reach a high of around 75 degrees and Tuesday should reach 80, the National Weather Service said.

