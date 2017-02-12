Windy conditions in Las Vegas to settle down this week

Wind and warm termperatures are forecast for Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The temperature should reach 65 degrees, meteorologist Dan Berc said. The weather service expects winds of about 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, especially near the mountains.

Gusts generally won’t exceed 35 mph, Berc said, “but that doesn’t mean there won’t be periods that won’t go over that.”

Winds will settle down by Monday and reach only about 10 mph, Berc said.

Monday’s high temperature should increase to 69 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday should hit 68 degrees, and Wednesday should reach a high of 70.

Warm temperatures are expected to stay until the end of the week when a cooler storm system moves into the valley, Berc said.

Lows all week should hover around 50 degrees.

