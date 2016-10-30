Posted Updated 

Windy end to the weekend forecast for Vegas

Windy end to the weekend forecast for Vegas

web1_windy_7300889.jpg
Wind gusts could reach 45 mph on Monday, March 21, 2016. Temperatures will be in the 80s but will fall to 70 on Tuesday. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Winds in the southwest Las Vegas Valley are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

Skies should stay partly to mostly cloudy but will return to sunny Monday, Harrison said. Winds Monday should ease up and be “light and variable.”

The high should reach 83 degrees Sunday, 74 degrees Monday, 73 Tuesday and 76 Wednesday, he said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 