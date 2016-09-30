Windy weather in forecast for Las Vegas area this weekend

Temperatures are set to drop as the valley heads into a windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday will be warm and sunny with a forecast high of 92 degrees. Saturday will bring 15-20 mph winds, with gusts up to 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

Temperatures will start to fall as winds pick up on Sunday, with 20-25 mph winds and an 88-degree high forecast for the day.

The week will kick off with a forecast high of 74 degrees on Monday, but the Weather Service said temperatures will rise through the rest of the week.

