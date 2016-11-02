Windy week with sunny skies for the Las Vegas Valley

Sunny skies are forecast for the week with temperatures rising slowly, the National Weather Service said.

Las Vegas can expect a 76-degree high Wednesday; 79 on Thursday and Friday; and 80s on the weekend, meteorologist Todd Lericos said. Lows for the week should dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weather service predicts that winds Wednesday should range between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday, “they’ll calm down a little,” Lericos said.

Next week temperatures will hover around 80 degrees.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.