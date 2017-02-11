Windy weekend expected for Las Vegas Valley

Winds will pick up over the weekend and the mountains may see some rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 65 degrees. There’s a very slight chance for rain Saturday, the weather service said, and it’s more likely to fall over the Spring Mountains than in the valley.

Saturday afternoon should see winds starting at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25. Winds will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday, with stronger gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday’s forecast high is 67 degrees, and Monday and Tuesday should see 69-degree highs.

