2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
July 19, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle was first delivered to Findlay Kia in March. Since it arrived at the dealership, models have been purchased quickly.

“The Telluride is the best-selling sport utility vehicle in the country,” said Findlay Kia sales consultant Tommy Gougoustamos. “It’s usually sold before it is delivered to the dealership.

The Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Cars.com specifically praised the Telluride for its spacious interior, comfortable cabin and high-end technology.

Its fuel economy numbers are impressive for an SUV with three rows of seats. The front-wheel-drive Telluride gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway.

Features include an eight-speed automatic transmission, multiple drive modes and Iso-Structure construction that includes high-strength steel that is stronger and lighter than regular steel.

Available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, the Telluride is priced from $32,000-$42,000. This vehicle is designed to respond well to a variety of challenges with 291 horsepower highlighted by a 3.8-liter V-6, along with 262 pound-feet of torque, and four-wheel independent suspension.

“The Telluride has a gentle and quiet ride,” Gougoustamos said. “It also has a large cargo space.”

The 2020 Telluride is the largest Kia. During a time when consumers are increasingly interested in SUVs over sedans, the Telluride is at the top of the list with bold, stacked headlights that convey power and stability. It has a sculpted rear with integrated twin exhaust.

Safety features are highlighted by lane-following assist, safe-exit assist, highway driving assist, head-up display, driver talk, quite mode, rear-occupant alert and blind spot collision-avoidance.

With the varied terrain in the Southwest portion of the United States, Telluride fits the terrain and the territory perfectly, especially as it relates to areas with snow in the winter.

The Telluride is such in such high demand now that the Findlay Kia has a long list of models on order that will be gone from the showroom as soon as they are delivered.

