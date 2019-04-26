Cadillac Through the Years to be held Sunday at Town Square

Findlay Cadillac is the official sponsor of the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show set for Sunday at Town Square Las Vegas. The event will feature Cadillacs from 11 of the 12 decades since the first production vehicle in 1903. (Las Vegas Cadillac Club)

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show will be Sunday at Town Square Las Vegas, and the event promises to be another blockbuster show featuring 117 years of Cadillac design and performance.

Last year’s colorful event drew a record field of 72 Cadillacs on the streets of Town Square on South Las Vegas Boulevard. This year’s show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be an assortment of Cadillacs from 11 of the 12 decades since Cadillac’s first production vehicle in 1903. Represented will be the oldest Cadillac to the newest available from Findlay Cadillac, including classics, modified, custom and extremely rare vehicles, according to D.R. Rawson, president of the Las Vegas Cadillac Club.

“They will all be competing for 15 very special awards at this year’s event,” Rawson said. “Reservations to display your car in the show are going quickly. This year, 60 to 65 percent of the space available has been reserved. Anyone can show their Cadillac for $25. Only 75 spots are available.

“Last year at this time, we were at about 25 percent reserved, and we had to turn people away on the actual day of the event.”

Rawson said the vehicles will include a 1903 Cadillac Model A Runabout.

“This is only one of six left in the world that is restored and running,” he said. “Colin and Carole Christie own the classic vehicle that was restored after Colin bought it as a pallet full of parts.

“In addition, we will have a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster owned by Fred Lax of Southern California. It’s an extremely rare car that has won Concours d’ Elegance events and car shows in Europe and the United States.”

Rawson said the original owner was an American inventor and prominent radio manufacturer. Atwater Kent patented the modern form of the automobile ignition coil.

“The last very rare car that will be presented is a 1931 V-12 Roadster owned by Steve Witort who lives in Reno,” he said.

This vehicle was the 1931 pace car at the Indy 500 and it has won numerous car shows and Concours d’ Elegance events.

Cadillac Through the Years has grown dramatically since its beginning 14 years ago at The District at Green Valley Ranch.

“Our club is absolutely committed to this event each year, and planning for the event takes more than six months,” Rawson said. “We had more than 8,000 people in attendance last year.”

Findlay Cadillac is the official sponsor of Cadillac Through the Years.

“Thanks to Findlay Cadillac’s General Manager John Saksa, the Findlay Automotive organization, and the National Cadillac &LaSalle Club, we’re offering free membership on the day of the event for anyone that wants to join the Las Vegas Cadillac Club,” Rawson said. “We are the only Cadillac club that can offer local and national membership for free on this very special day.”

All awards will be presented by Saksa and Phil Terry, the regional vice president of the national Cadillac &LaSalle Club.

“There is no other Cadillac Through the Years,” Rawson said. “In fact, the name of the event was trademarked five years ago.”

Several noted entertainers will perform at the event that is a benefit for Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue. Free fire hats will be given away to youngsters at the firetruck from the Clark County Fire Department that will be on display.

The event is free to attend.

“Cadillac Through the Years gets even better every year,” Saksa said. “The setting is unmatched and the classic Cadillacs complement the atmosphere that can only be found at Town Square.”

Further information regarding the Las Vegas Cadillac Club can be found by visiting www.lasvegascadillacclub.com, or by calling 702-701-0378.

Further information regarding Findlay Cadillac can be found by visiting www.FindlayCadillac.com, by calling 702-558-2600 or by visiting the dealership in person at 993 Auto Show Drive in the Valley Automall.