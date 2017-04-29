F-250 Super Duty drawing major attention at Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Joe Nazmi is seen with a 2017 Ford Super Duty truck at the dealership situated at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

Ford Motor Co. excels in the pickup truck industry, and the 2017 F-250 Super Duty is proof.

In a region of the country highlighted by diverse terrain and an abundance of various employment opportunities, the Super Duty fits the bill, thanks to the fact that its capabilities are never-ending, no matter what the challenge. Whether it’s pulling a boat or trailer or maneuvering through a challenging construction project, the Super Duty answers the call.

The Super Duty is available in the 6.7-liter power stroke turbo diesel, the 6.2-liter V-8 gas or 6.8-liter V-10 gas (chassis cab only) engine. When it comes to power, the Super Duty leads the field.

The 2017 Ford Super Duty Trucks include the F-250, F-350 and the pickup truck version of the F-450, all of which have been redesigned.

The Super Duty cabs include the Regular Cab, SuperCab and Crew Cab. The extensive interior components include a trailer brake controller switch that is now closer to the driver; steering wheel controls that feature large, easier-to-use buttons; and the all-new Sync3, the next generation of voice-activated technology that includes a capacitive touch screen with convenient swipe feature and pinch-to-zoom capability within navigation.

Once again, the truck has been named the Motor Trend Truck of the Year.

Ford reduced the weight in the truck by up to 350 pounds. The truck has been fortified with strengthened frames and beefed up axles along with improved upfit (commercial upgrades) capability. It sits on the strongest Super Duty frame ever with 95 percent high-strength steel.

The all-new heavy-duty 2017 Super Duty has been hailed by various notable publications for many reasons, including its maximum payload. It has the highest max towing capability of any Super Duty, and it has new four-channel brake controls on the Super Duty Chassis Cab DRW models that allow for the addition of AdvanceTrac with roll stability control.

Longtime Friendly Ford sales consultant Joe Nazmi said the 2017 model is the real deal.

“The Super Duty has great towing ability,” said Nazmi, a 14-year employee. “In many cases, people who buy a Super Duty have already owned one, so they know how well the truck performs.”

Nazmi said the Super Duty works well in any environment or terrain.

“It also produces a very smooth ride,” said Nazmi. “Then, too, it has excellent acceleration with an engine that is very quiet, too. In a nutshell, it’s the perfect truck. People really need to drive it to realize what an incredible truck it is.”

Nazmi said Ford is continually improving its product lines, and that’s especially true with the 2017 Super Duty.

“It is totally redesigned with its new aluminum body and new design,” he said.

Located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd., Friendly Ford opened in 1970 and recently celebrated its 47th anniversary. The dealership is an 18-time winner of the prestigious President’s Award, Ford’s highest single honor for customer satisfaction.