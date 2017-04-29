Jeep Compass paves new path at Chapman Automotive

Chapman The 2017 Jeep Compass creates a new entry in the compact SUV segment.

Chapman Automotive Group is excited to introduce the all-new 2017 Jeep Compass into the Southern Nevada market. The new model boasts refinement and style, and is fused to create a new entry in the compact SUV segment.

With the lowest cost of ownership amongst all crossovers, earning the distinguished Automotive Science Group’s Best Economic Performance award in the crossover class, the Compass features heated leather-trimmed front seats, 18-inch aluminum wheels, a two-tone black roof, panoramic sunroof and many other enhancements. All four trim levels are available at both Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall and Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Jeep is building this crossover in four countries and selling it in more than 100 markets.

“The new 2017 Jeep Compass satisfies the appetite of the Crossover segment in America, completely delivering on the demands of our customers for a rugged and capable, yet refined vehicle,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

As with any Jeep, the off-road capabilities of this compact crossover continue to improve each year. The 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine has 180 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque.

Customers have the choice of three transmission options: six-speed manual, six-speed auto and nine-speed. A special Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low system can ease drivers out of tricky inclines and crawls by sending the engine’s available torque to whichever wheel currently has the most traction.

Every all-wheel-drive Compass comes with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain drive-mode selector with optimized traction control and drivetrain algorithms for tackling snow, sand and mud as well as an “automatic” setting. The Trailhawk model adds hill-descent-control functionality, as well as the coveted trail-rated certification.

“This Compass opens up a new market for the Jeep brand, replacing the original Jeep Compass and the Jeep Patriot, with a wide-ranging appeal due to its ability to tackle snow, sand and mud,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep.

The sleek interior includes a center LCD screen, with size dependent on the trim model. It is the first Jeep brand vehicle to feature the fourth generation Uconnect systems that incorporate high-resolution displays and faster response times.

Including a traditional center-mounted console shifter and a dual-panel sunroof, the 2017 Compass also features leather-trimmed seats. The front seats are heated with eight-way power adjustable options. The full-color 7-inch Multiview Driver Information Digital Cluster Display is fully configurable and can even integrate navigation and media information for viewing ease.

The 2017 Jeep Compass is available in four different trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited, Trailhawk. Prices start at just $20,995.

Chapman Automotive has four locations in Southern Nevada.

All dealerships are open for sales from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parts and service are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.