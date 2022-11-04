Mecum Auctions back in Las Vegas on Nov. 10-12

Mecum Auctions will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Nov. 10 for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue. The auctions will run through Nov. 12.

Larry Gaasterland of Sunnyvale, Calif. checks out cars during the October 2021 Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, hot rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.

Among the featured lots to be offered in Las Vegas is a four-speed 1969 Dodge Daytona (Lot S121.1) that is one of just 503 built that year and is made even rarer by its uncommon color combination of R4 Red with a red interior. A pair of desirable 1969 Camaros are also headed for the block in Vegas; one of which is a Hugger Orange Z28 model (Lot S104) and the other is a COPO car (Lot S120.1) that includes Camaro Hi-Performance Certification.

Other vintage muscle car stars joining the Las Vegas lineup range from a Licensed Eleanor Tribute Edition 1967 Ford Mustang Custom,to a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Replica Coupe (Lot S129) that has been featured in multiple magazines and a 1971 Stutz Blackhawk (Lot S103) formerly owned by Elvis Presley.

Additional featured auction offerings include a 1933 Packard Twelve Sedan Limousine (Lot S127) believed to have once been owned by infamous mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel, a 1974 DeTomaso Pantera (Lot S173) and a 9,645-mile 2017 Lamborghini Aventador SV LP750-4 (Lot S97.1) in rare Glittered Blu Sideris finish, to name just a few.

Those interested in consigning a vehicle for auction at Mecum’s Las Vegas 2022 collector car auction can find complete details about the consignment process and pricing at Mecum.com. Bidder registration is available online in advance and on-site at the auction starting at $100, and standard, in-person bidding includes admission for two persons to the three auction days. For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, including both online and telephone bidding.

General admission tickets are available in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after Nov. 9; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

For schedule information, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call 262-275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered.