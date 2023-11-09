Mecum Auctions returns to Las Vegas

Mecum Auctions returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its seventh annual collector car auction in the city through Saturday.

A 1975 Ford F250 custom pickup built by U.S. Army veteran Chris and his wife, Jen, will cross the auction block on Saturday, Veterans Day, at Mecum Las Vegas 2023. (Mecum)

An estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, hot rods, customs and more will cross the auction block.

Among the event’s featured offerings are nine motorcycles and seven cars that converge to form The George Walker Collection, and all 16 vehicles will be offered at no reserve, with the exception of a 1985 DeTomaso Pantera GT5-S (Lot F181). The collection includes a purple-over-gray 1933 Ford Roadster (Lot F179), a custom 1934 Ford Hot Rod (Lot F180) that has an orange exterior and two-tone brown and tan interior, while a rare example of a 1929 Stylson (Lot F176) leads the motorcycle offerings.

From The Holden Grace Collection of more than a dozen lots is a 1937 Ford Custom Cabriolet (Lot S20) that has benefited from a four-year restoration. It’s finished in custom Maui Deep Sea Blue metallic paint and powered by a Corvette 5.7-liter, LS1 V-8 engine and six-speed manual transmission. Other lots included in the collection are a highly original 1977 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Skybird (Lot S10) with an odometer that reads 76,600 miles and a matching-numbers 305 CI V-8 engine, and a 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer (Lot S21) that’s finished in an Empire Turquoise metallic paint with a complementary two-tone turquoise and black interior and is powered by a matching-numbers 350 CI V-8 engine and a 4-speed manual transmission.

Among the Road Art selections are nearly 100 items from The Montana Collection, including gas pumps, gas pump globes, neon signs, tin signs and other automobilia collectibles, all to be offered at no reserve. A pair of original, restored gas pumps — a 1924 Grizzly Gasoline Gilbert and Barker Model 67 Visible Gas Pump (Lot Z353) and a 1931 Orange Crown Aviation Milwaukee Model 781 Clock Face Gas Pump (Lot Z355) — headline the 20 gas pumps included in the collection. The collection’s 50 neon and tin signs include an original 1949 Gulf Dealer Double-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot Z336).

Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, offering bidders the opportunity to get in on the auction action in whichever way suits them best.

General admission tickets can be bought for $30 at the door and online; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

General admission tickets can be bought for $30 at the door and online; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100.