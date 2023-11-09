67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
RJAuto Logo
FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE
Powered By
Findlay Auto Group Logo
Search Used Search New Sell Your Car
Auto News

Mecum Auctions returns to Las Vegas

PROVIDED CONTENT
November 9, 2023 - 3:19 pm
 
A 1975 Ford F250 custom pickup built by U.S. Army veteran Chris and his wife, Jen, will cross t ...
A 1975 Ford F250 custom pickup built by U.S. Army veteran Chris and his wife, Jen, will cross the auction block on Saturday, Veterans Day, at Mecum Las Vegas 2023. (Mecum)

Mecum Auctions returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its seventh annual collector car auction in the city through Saturday.

An estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, hot rods, customs and more will cross the auction block.

Among the event’s featured offerings are nine motorcycles and seven cars that converge to form The George Walker Collection, and all 16 vehicles will be offered at no reserve, with the exception of a 1985 DeTomaso Pantera GT5-S (Lot F181). The collection includes a purple-over-gray 1933 Ford Roadster (Lot F179), a custom 1934 Ford Hot Rod (Lot F180) that has an orange exterior and two-tone brown and tan interior, while a rare example of a 1929 Stylson (Lot F176) leads the motorcycle offerings.

From The Holden Grace Collection of more than a dozen lots is a 1937 Ford Custom Cabriolet (Lot S20) that has benefited from a four-year restoration. It’s finished in custom Maui Deep Sea Blue metallic paint and powered by a Corvette 5.7-liter, LS1 V-8 engine and six-speed manual transmission. Other lots included in the collection are a highly original 1977 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Skybird (Lot S10) with an odometer that reads 76,600 miles and a matching-numbers 305 CI V-8 engine, and a 1970 Chevrolet K5 Blazer (Lot S21) that’s finished in an Empire Turquoise metallic paint with a complementary two-tone turquoise and black interior and is powered by a matching-numbers 350 CI V-8 engine and a 4-speed manual transmission.

Among the Road Art selections are nearly 100 items from The Montana Collection, including gas pumps, gas pump globes, neon signs, tin signs and other automobilia collectibles, all to be offered at no reserve. A pair of original, restored gas pumps — a 1924 Grizzly Gasoline Gilbert and Barker Model 67 Visible Gas Pump (Lot Z353) and a 1931 Orange Crown Aviation Milwaukee Model 781 Clock Face Gas Pump (Lot Z355) — headline the 20 gas pumps included in the collection. The collection’s 50 neon and tin signs include an original 1949 Gulf Dealer Double-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot Z336).

Options for in-person, telephone and internet bidding start at $100, offering bidders the opportunity to get in on the auction action in whichever way suits them best.

General admission tickets can be bought for $30 at the door and online; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.

For more information on Mecum Las Vegas 2023 and all other scheduled auctions, visit Mecum.com. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles to be offered.

For schedule information, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder for this and all Mecum events, visit Mecum.com, or call 262-275-5050 for more information.

MOST READ
1
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
2
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
5
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This Harley-Davidson Strap Tank is one of only 450 motorcycles produced by Harley-Davidson in 1 ...
Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction adds 5th day
PROVIDED CONTENT

Mecum Auctions’ 32nd annual Vintage Antique Motorcycle Auction reaches new heights with an estimated 2,000 motorcycles to be offered Jan. 24-28 at the South Point.

Gene Nemanich of Austin Texas, left, and his friend David Daniel of Houston check out a 1971 St ...
Mecum Auctions back in Las Vegas on Nov. 10-12
PROVIDED CONTENT

Mecum Auctions will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Nov. 10 for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue. The auctions will run through Nov. 12.

This restored 1967 Triumph T100R Daytona has a magic name from American racing, and Triumph sta ...
Vintage motorcycle auction returns to Las Vegas
PROVIDED CONTENT

Over 1,700 collectible motorcycles cross the auction block Jan. 25-29 at the 2022 Mecum Las Vegas Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction at South Point.

Mecum Auctions This 1936 Harley-Davidson EL was bought in 1994 from Dale Walksler of the Wheels ...
Mecum motorcycle auction returns to Las Vegas
Special to Drive

Mecum Auctions’ annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction begins Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. An estimated 1,750 motorcycles will go on the auction block.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness is the most rugged and capable Outback in history with 9.5-inch gro ...
Subaru debuts 2022 Outback Wilderness
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Subaru of America has introduced the most rugged and capable Outback in the auto manufacturer’s history: the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.

Findlay Jennifer Strobel, executive director of FEAT, and Scott Nicolari, general manager of Fi ...
Findlay hosts golf tournament to benefit FEAT
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The first-ever Findlay Invitational Golf Tournament will be held Dec. 12 at Desert Pines Golf Club. The tournament will benefit Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

The invasion of Thomas & Mack’s parking lot started filling up quickly early on Feb. 1. By mi ...
Subaru of Las Vegas, 8 News Now protect the environment
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle Day, sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas, was a blockbuster success Feb. 1 at UNLV’s Thomas Mack Center. The event is estimated to have drawn more than 5,000 people bringing a vast assortment of items to be recycled.

Boston native John Simmons was recently named parts and service director of Jaguar Land Rover L ...
Boston native dedicated to Jaguar Land Rover
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

John Simmons was recently named parts and service director of Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, where he has worked for more than 12 years.

More stories
School bus, SUV collide in southwest valley
School bus, SUV collide in southwest valley
Suspicious letters sent to Nevada elections offices, 4 other states, officials say
Suspicious letters sent to Nevada elections offices, 4 other states, officials say
FBI announces new Las Vegas billboards targeting transnational repression
FBI announces new Las Vegas billboards targeting transnational repression
Trump’s lawyers fail to get civil fraud trial ended with early verdict
Trump’s lawyers fail to get civil fraud trial ended with early verdict
Wynn Resorts expected to come to agreement with Culinary union soon
Wynn Resorts expected to come to agreement with Culinary union soon
Sphere, Jonas Brothers partner in weekend hologram show
Sphere, Jonas Brothers partner in weekend hologram show