Motor Trend show to be held this weekend

The Motor Trend International Auto Show returns to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing more than 350 of the latest automobile models from nearly 20 top manufacturers.

Motor Trend International Auto Show will feature 2019 models when it rolls in Las Vegas for Thanksgiving weekend. (Motor Trend International Auto Show)

Located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, the annual event takes place through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Halls N-3 and N-4. The show is open to the public, and free parking will be offered in Silver Lot 1.

Attendees can explore 2019 car, truck and SUV models, learn about what’s new in automobile technology and get a jump-start on researching their next vehicle purchase at the auto show.

Attendees will be able to witness the debut of the newest automobile models from manufacturers including Acura, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Lincoln. The Motor Trend International Auto Show is the ideal place to test-drive prospective new vehicles and compare features in a no-pressure, non-selling environment.

The show features test-driving experiences from Acura, Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet. Each test drive experience will allow show attendees to get behind the wheel and get a real feel for the performance and handling of various types of vehicles.

Test drives are included with the price of auto show admission and will operate each day. Participants must present a valid driver’s license before taking a test drive.

Luxury car enthusiasts will not want to miss the Million Dollar Exotic Vehicle Display, showcasing ultra-exotic vehicles courtesy of Lamborghini Las Vegas and Royalty Exotics. These high-end models are built for power, rocketing to 60 mph in under three seconds, and offer an escape from the ordinary commute.

Showgoers also will get the chance to view and experience a display of tricked-out and customized vehicles from the Specialty Equipment Market Association show from the likes of Team Hybrid and M2 Motoring.

Admission for people ages 13 and older is $10; seniors 62 and older is $8; military with any Department of Defense ID is $8; and children 12 and under are free. E-tickets may be purchased and downloaded from autoshowlv.com. Adult E-tickets are $1 off regular admission price.

Attendees will receive a free one-year subscription to Motor Trend magazine with each online ticket order or box office purchase, sponsored by the Southern Nevada Franchised New Car and Truck Dealers Association and Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association.