Motorcycle auction returns to South Point

Hemmings This 1936 Indian Sports Scout Resto-Mod will be up for auction during this weekend's Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction.

Hundreds of antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles will cross the auction block Friday and Saturday during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction that will take place indoors at South Point. Three collections will highlight the consignments expected to be received from across the country that will attract motorcycle buyers, sellers and spectators from around the world to the event.

Among featured collections are the 100 bikes from the Zimmerman brothers collection, which includes a special group of motocross bikes previously owned by movie stars such as Steve McQueen, James Coburn and Lee Marvin and stuntman Bud Ekins, which the brothers have dubbed their “Hollywood Bikes.” In addition to the “Hollywood Bikes,” Mark and Randy Zimmerman will be offering what they consider to be possibly the best collection of restored and original 1959 to 1982 Triumph motorcycles in the country, a large share of which were restored by master restorer Bill Hoard of Martin, Michigan.

The Ernest “Bud” Cox collection will offer 30 motorcycles from the estate of the former columnist who penned a monthly column under the byline of “Old Sage” for Antique Motorcycle magazine, the quarterly mouthpiece of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America. Motorcycles from the collection, of which many will be offered at no reserve, include no fewer than 14 Indians, ranging from a 1906 single-cylinder racer, a 1931 Indian Four, a 1936 Indian Sport Scout Resto-Mod with a telescopic fork and disc brake, and the fantastic Indian “Super 6.”

Other highlights from the collection include 11 Harley-Davidsons from model years 1914 through 2001, several World War II military models of 30.50- and 45-cubic-inch varieties, and individual models of Reading-Standard, Pope, Excelsior, Honda and Whizzer.

The 10-bike Tim Fabian collection is representative of Fabian’s passion for British units, paying particular attention to BSAs with correct frame and engine numbers, originality and — in the case of the 1969 BSA Rocket III and the 1971 BSA 750 Lightning — rarity. Fabian’s collection also includes a very desirable Honda CBX, and when it comes to late-model bikes, a 2005 Triumph Rocket III and a 2012 BMW KT1600 GTL.

“The continued growth of our Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction in January spurred the demand by consignors and buyers for another event in Las Vegas,” said Ron Christenson, president of Mecum’s motorcycle division. “Three fabulous collections and hundreds of other consignments should establish our new June motorcycle auction on the calendars of collectors as another ‘can’t miss’ event.”

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Portions of the event will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network, and a live stream of the entire auction will be presented at Mecum.com.

