Legendary real estate mastermind Don Laughlin saw a gold mine from the air back in the 1960s when he spotted a broken-down fishing village during an airplane ride over the Colorado River. Laughlin purchased the land, renamed the town that is located some 100 miles south of Las Vegas and turned it into another adult playground.

SNORE A strong field of trucks is expected for the McKenzie’s Rage at the River at Laughlin Dec. 8-10. Among the entries is Riverside Resort executive Matt Laughlin, who will drive a 6100 entry.

Now that town has turned into the home of an off-road race every December when the Southern Nevada Off Road Enthusiasts brings a record field to town for the annual McKenzie’s Rage at the River.

SNORE’s 2017 Rage at the River began Friday and continues through Sunday. The event concludes the six-race Patrick’s Signs-McKenzie’s Championship Series.

Key to SNORE’s presence is that the group brings with it more than 400 race cars and hundreds of support members, who fill hotel rooms and patronize various tourist-oriented venues for several days. The idea was turned into reality about nine years ago when SNORE officers went hunting for a new home, and as luck would have it, the marketing geniuses of Laughlin were looking for more business during what can be a slower time of year.

“We love coming to Laughlin each year for several reasons,” said SNORE past president and competitor Kenny Freeman, whose parents were among the founding members of SNORE. “First off, it’s a fun way to end another season, and also, the people of Laughlin are very appreciative that we bring our show to the city.

“Ranging from the proximity of Las Vegas to the race course and the rest, it’s the perfect venue.”

Tech director Bill Shapley has been a part of SNORE for many years, and he’s amazed at the number of entries for the Laughlin event.

“I have never seen this many cars for this race,” said Shapley, who has been tech director for the past 20 years. “There are strong fields in each class. Everyone loves Laughlin and the amount of entries is proof of that. It’s going to be a madhouse with race cars everywhere.”

The awards ceremony is set for 8 p.m. Sunday at Harrah’s Laughlin.

SNORE will honor its top competitors of Patrick’s Signs-McKenzie’s Championship Series in its awards ceremony Jan. 13 at the Primadonna in Primm.

Further information can be found at www.snoreracing.net.