Auto News

Toyota replacing over 100K engines after recalling Tundra, Lexus LX

2023 Toyota Tundra Platinum. (Toyota/TNS)
2023 Toyota Tundra Platinum. (Toyota/TNS)
Caption: Findlay Automotive CFO Tyler Corder and Chief Accounting Officer Chad Leavitt.
Findlay Automotive donates over $2.1 million to local charities
Mecum Auctions returns to Las Vegas
This Harley-Davidson Strap Tank is one of only 450 motorcycles produced by Harley-Davidson in 1 ...
Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction adds 5th day
Gene Nemanich of Austin Texas, left, and his friend David Daniel of Houston check out a 1971 St ...
Mecum Auctions back in Las Vegas on Nov. 10-12
Irving Mejia-Hilario, The Dallas Morning News
July 30, 2024 - 3:49 pm
 

Toyota Motor North America, the Japanese automotive giant’s North American subsidiary, will be replacing the engines of more than 100,000 of its 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra pickup trucks and Lexus LX SUV’s.

Toyota launched a recall in May noting that machining debris may not have been cleared from some vehicles during production which could cause them to lose power. Toyota and Lexus dealers will be replacing the engines at no cost to customers and customers will receive loaner and rental cars while repairs are being made, the company said.

Toyota declined an interview request from The Dallas Morning News. But the company has been making significant inroads in North Texas since it moved to its 100-acre custom-built Plano campus in 2017.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, Toyota holds four out of the top 10 spots for the top selling-used cars in the area, according to CoPilot, a car searching tool. The Toyota Camry, RAV4, Tacoma and Corolla all hold a place on the list. Toyota produces 180,000 vehicles in Texas annually.

Still, the potential for vehicles losing power could be risky, which prompted the May recall, Toyota said in a statement.

“In the involved vehicles, this [machining debris] can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or a loss of motive power,” the company said. “A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.”

For Toyota, it’s not the only recall it’s had recently. Last month, the company said it was conducting a noncompliance safety recall for 145,000 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander SUV’s and Lexus TX SUV’s over airbag deployment issues. Toyota said it expects to have an update on the issue by mid-August.

It’s also not the only time in recent years that an automaker has had to conduct an engine replacement after recalls. Hyundai recalled 470,000 Sonata vehicles in 2015 over a similar issue. Honda, one of Toyota’s biggest rivals for the past century, and Acura also recalled 250,000 vehicles last year over engine stall risks which required some engines to be replaced.

Findlay Automotive Group

In an unwavering display of community support, Findlay Automotive Group reaffirms its dedication to philanthropy, underscoring its values as a family-owned business with deep roots in Nevada. Today, Findlay consists of 35 locations across 5 western states and more than 2,500 employees. Findlay is committed to uplifting local communities where they operate.

 
Mecum Auctions returns to Las Vegas
PROVIDED CONTENT

Mecum Auctions returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its seventh annual collector car auction in the city through Saturday.

This Harley-Davidson Strap Tank is one of only 450 motorcycles produced by Harley-Davidson in 1 ...
Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction adds 5th day
PROVIDED CONTENT

Mecum Auctions’ 32nd annual Vintage Antique Motorcycle Auction reaches new heights with an estimated 2,000 motorcycles to be offered Jan. 24-28 at the South Point.

Gene Nemanich of Austin Texas, left, and his friend David Daniel of Houston check out a 1971 St ...
Mecum Auctions back in Las Vegas on Nov. 10-12
PROVIDED CONTENT

Mecum Auctions will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Nov. 10 for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue. The auctions will run through Nov. 12.

This restored 1967 Triumph T100R Daytona has a magic name from American racing, and Triumph sta ...
Vintage motorcycle auction returns to Las Vegas
PROVIDED CONTENT

Over 1,700 collectible motorcycles cross the auction block Jan. 25-29 at the 2022 Mecum Las Vegas Vintage and Antique Motorcycle Auction at South Point.

Mecum Auctions This 1936 Harley-Davidson EL was bought in 1994 from Dale Walksler of the Wheels ...
Mecum motorcycle auction returns to Las Vegas
Special to Drive

Mecum Auctions’ annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction begins Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. An estimated 1,750 motorcycles will go on the auction block.

The 2022 Outback Wilderness is the most rugged and capable Outback in history with 9.5-inch gro ...
Subaru debuts 2022 Outback Wilderness
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Subaru of America has introduced the most rugged and capable Outback in the auto manufacturer’s history: the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.

Findlay Jennifer Strobel, executive director of FEAT, and Scott Nicolari, general manager of Fi ...
Findlay hosts golf tournament to benefit FEAT
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The first-ever Findlay Invitational Golf Tournament will be held Dec. 12 at Desert Pines Golf Club. The tournament will benefit Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

The invasion of Thomas & Mack’s parking lot started filling up quickly early on Feb. 1. By mi ...
Subaru of Las Vegas, 8 News Now protect the environment
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 8 News Now Living Green Super Recycle Day, sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas, was a blockbuster success Feb. 1 at UNLV’s Thomas Mack Center. The event is estimated to have drawn more than 5,000 people bringing a vast assortment of items to be recycled.

