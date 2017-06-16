2017 Escape SUV at Friendly Ford fills many needs

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Sal Lugo is seen with the 2017 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle at the dealership at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

The 2017 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle has wide appeal at Friendly Ford. The reason for the popularity of the vehicle is obvious, according to a sales consultant Sal Lugo, who has been in the car business for 12 years.

“The Escape is all-time, all-wheel drive,” he said. “However, there are so many other facets related to the vehicle that play roles in its success.”

Available engines include the 1.5-liter Ecoboost, the 2.0-liter twin scroll turbocharged Ecoboost and the 2.5-liter with independent variable cam timing.

Fuel mileage estimates for the Escape range from 21 city to 30 highway miles to the gallon.

“I ask people, ‘Have you driven a Ford lately?’ ” Lugo said. “Ford has made dramatic changes in the past several years, so if someone hasn’t experienced the Ford engines, they should check them out. Once people drive a Ford with an Eco-Boost, they’ll never forget it.”

Also, key are the technological advancements of the Ford.

“There is too much to list, but they include new adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping system and blind spot information system, and auto start-stop technology,” Lugo said, adding that the engine shuts down when the driver comes to a complete stop.

Lugo said the auto start-stop technology saves gas, engine wear and the environment.

“Environmentally, this vehicle is very impressive,” Lugo said.

The interior is yet another reason for the success of the Escape, he added.

“Special touches with the interior include ambient lighting, Sync voice recognition and communication, along with the entertainment system are very impressive,” Lugo said. “Options include the panoramic roof along with voice-activated navigation system.”

