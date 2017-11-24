2017 Ford Escape SUV has long list of amenities

The multifaceted 2017 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle at Friendly Ford is perfect for families, and Ford Motor Co. is offering an incentive package through Nov. 30 to sweeten the pie.

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Joe Nazmi is seen with a 2017 Ford Escape SUV at the dealership located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd.

To longtime sales consultant Joe Nazmi, the incentive package along with the amenities make the 2017 Escape SUV the ideal year-end purchase and the perfect Christmas gift.

Among the many attributes of the Escape are the available engines that include a standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder, the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and the 2.0-liter Twin Scroll EcoBoost. Horsepower ratings range from 168-245, with torque ranging from 170-275.

Fuel mileage ratings range from 21-30 mpg combined city and highway.

The interior seating for five is among the top selling points for the ’17 Escape.

Nazmi said the legroom in the 2017 Escape has been a big sales factor.

“So many customers don’t realize the extent of the legroom in the Escape,” he said. “Once they take the Escape for a test drive, it’s then that the Escape becomes the vehicle they must have.”

The interior is also highlighted by the Sync 3 hands-free smart vehicle information system.

“On some models, the system has an eight-inch LCD screen; BlueTooth; voice activation; voice command for the phone, temperature and navigation; the Pinch-Zoom with navigation just like your phone; Sync Connect, which works directly with a Ford Pass App; Apple Car Play; and Android Auto, among others,” Nazmi explained.

The Escape is also available with four-wheel drive.

“The four-wheel-drive version of the Escape opens up the ability to meet the demands of roads in Utah, Nevada and Arizona,” Nazmi said.

“It’s really a good SUV for any price range,” he added. “For those who want additional features, the SE with a 1.5 EcoBoost works well, and if you want more bells and whistles on the car, you have the Titanium model.”

The Escape is also available with a Cold Weather Package that includes heated seats, heated side-view mirrors, all-weather floor mats front and rear and the Leather Comfort Package with a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Other features include a power liftgate, a power panorama vista roof and a remote start system.