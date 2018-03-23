2018 Chrysler 300S perfectly balances luxury, sport

The new 2018 Chrysler 300S model exemplifies superiority, comfort and performance, and is now available Chapman Chrysler Jeep. The sporty “S” model sedan is as luxurious as it is powerful with its standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine boasting 300 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission featuring 30 highway mpg.

The stylish body design of the Chrysler 300S comes with front and rear body-color fascias, SRT LED lights, sculpted body molding and a rear spoiler, adding to the sophisticated look. Inside, the leather-trimmed performance seats, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and blacked-out interior accents highlight the cabin.

“The new 300S glides down the highway in the most elegant fashion,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “And with the available $7,500 rebate at Chapman, you can experience the latest bells and whistles on the S model for below $38,000.”

With safety and security now at the forefront of drivers’ minds, the 2018 Chrysler comes with the latest technology. Available safety features include full-speed forward collision warning with active braking, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and front and rear park assist.

Combined with UConnect’s simple voice command or quick tap on your 8.4-inch touchscreen, you can easily access your vehicle’s advanced connectivity, entertainment, navigation and communication features. Additional entertainment features include the media hub, featuring two USB ports, an audio jack and a wireless charging pad, SiriusXM Guardian, BeatsAudio premium sound system and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.