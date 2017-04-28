2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon unveiled at auto show

FCA The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is built to be an elite performance machine.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recently unveiled its 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon during the New York International Auto Show, declaring it “unlike anything before.” The Demon is gaining a great deal of buzz, and for good reason. The impressive speed machine boasts specs setting it apart from other vehicles in its category and pays homage to drag racing.

For the team at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, the arrival of the Demon can’t come soon enough.

The muscle of the Demon is unmatched with that of the most powerful Ferrari. With 840 horsepower, 40 more than the Ferrari, the Demon boasts a quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds and reaches 60 mph in 2.3 seconds. A whopping 770 pound-feet of torque, combined with a 6.2 liter Hemi Demon V-8 engine, ensures it’s the fastest and most powerful production car Dodge has ever produced.

As if Dodge didn’t separate itself enough from the competition, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is also the first-ever production car to have wheelie capabilities. Guinness World Records verified the 2.9- feet front-wheel lift sets a world record for production cars.

“Dodge continues to lead the pack in innovation, and the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a prime example of that,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “A vehicle shattering records in its category, we’re excited to bring it to our dealerships here in Vegas.”

Each purchase of a 2018 Dodge Demon comes with a full-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High-Performance Driving, located in Phoenix, Arizona. More details, including price, will be revealed once production for the cars begins later this year.

Chapman Automotive, with four locations in Southern Nevada, is celebrating five decades of providing exemplary customer service, dedication to the community, along with an extensive selection of new and used vehicles.

All dealerships are open for sales from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parts and service are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.