2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat demands attention

If you’re looking to turn heads as you’re zooming down the highway, stop by Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram to check out the 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Propelling you to a top speed of 204 mph, the SRT Hellcat has a mighty 707-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine. At the top of the 2018 Charger model lineup, the Hellcat demands attention and is redefining the stereotypical family four-door sedan.

“The Charger Hellcat is a beauty of a muscle car, and boy does she purr,” said Chapman General Manager Don Hamrick. “The Hellcat is one of the most powerful four-door sedans we’ve ever seen at Chapman, and we feel fortunate to have two of these hard-to-find, very desirable Hellcats available to our clients. Few vehicles anywhere compare to the Charger Hellcat.”

With an eight-speed automatic transmission and magnesium paddle shifters, the SRT has a zero to 60 mph time in the low three-second range. The Charger also features four SRT drive modes — Auto, Custom, Sport and Track — which allow you to adjust steering sensitivity, throttle response and shift points. Paired with the Bilstein three-mode adaptive dampening suspension, you’ll be able to handle everything from the bumpy everyday roads to track hairpin turns.

Besides the obvious performance advantages, the Dodge Charger prides itself on comfort and technology. Some standout features include the 7-inch customizable driver information digital cluster display, an 8.4-inch UConnect 4C touchscreen with voice recognition, heated and ventilated seating and the TorqueFlite fully electronic shifter. The customizable command center brings you complete control when you’re behind the wheel.

Currently, Chapman has two of the 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats available. The first is “tor-red” colored with black racing stripes and a black/demonic red interior, while the other features an indigo blue exterior and black leather interior.