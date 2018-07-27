2018 EcoSport is turning heads at Friendly Ford

The 2018 Ford EcoSport has been well-received since arriving at Friendly Ford several months ago, thanks in part to the fact that the vehicle is good-looking and economical at the same time.

Friendly Ford sales consultant Isaac Roberts is seen with the 2018 Ford EcoSport at the dealership located at 660 N. Decatur Blvd. (Friendly Ford)

The 2018 Ford EcoSport has been well-received since arriving at Friendly Ford several months ago, thanks in part to the fact that the vehicle is good-looking and economical at the same time.

Dealership sales consultant Isaac Roberts is among those who see the EcoSport as the perfect sport utility vehicle model.

“The EcoSport is sporty and powerful,” he said. “In addition, it has seating for as many as five passengers.”

The two engines available include the 1.0-liter turbo EcoBoost with 123 horsepower and the 2.0-liter model with 166 horsepower and four-wheel drive. Roberts said Ford Motor Co. met the demand of those wanting an affordable SUV that gets excellent gas mileage.

The 1.0-liter EcoBoost averages 28 miles to the gallon in the city, while the 2.0 model averages 25 miles to the gallon in the city.

“It’s a very peppy vehicle,” said Roberts, a native of Washington state who has lived in Las Vegas for 14 years.

Roberts said the buyer profile of the EcoBoost is wide and includes both young couples with children all the way to and including seniors.

“The EcoSport has big appeal,” Roberts said, adding that the EcoSport comes in S, SE, SES and Titanium models. “It has a wide range of buyers.”

Roberts said test-driving the EcoSport really tells the story about the celebrated vehicle.