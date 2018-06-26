2018 Escape at Friendly Ford meets the wants, needs of buyers

The 2018 Escape Ford small sport utility vehicle is among the most popular choices of customers at Friendly Ford, according to sales and leasing consultant Sergio Ferro.

“It’s a very versatile vehicle,” explained the six-year veteran of Friendly Ford. “This is a vehicle that is perfect for Las Vegas.

“Many of our customers also have pets, and there is plenty of room for large dogs.”

Ferro, who is bilingual, said Ford’s available engines are diverse.

The engine package includes the four-cylinder 1.5 EcoBoost with 179 horsepower, and a 2.0 liter with 245 horsepower that has 275 pounds of torque that can be used for towing of up to 3,500 pounds.

Ferro added that Ford’s impressive engines also feature excellent fuel economy ranging from 26 mpg in town and 30 mpg on the highway.

The Escape provides easy access in and out of the vehicle.

“Because it’s a little higher up, there is better visibility on the road,” Ferro said. “It’s also very comfortable for five people. Many of our new moms want the Escape because of its safety and comfort.”

The Sync technology package includes voice-activated navigation, hands-free phone along with voice command.

“For the new generation, the Ford Pass smartphone app allows the owner to start the car with his or her phone, find gas stations to compare prices and locate parking spaces, to name a few,” Ferro said. “The buyer profile includes people of all ages.”

The Escape has a five-star rating with protection from fish-tailing and rollovers.

“Those are very important points,” Ferro said. “Ford has done its homework when it comes to safety. The Escape is excellent for long trips. My sister has one and loves the way it handles on the highway.”