2018 Lexus LS reinvents luxury styling

Built upon the platform of Lexus’ high-performance LC coupe and adopting a sporty coupe-like profile, the new Lexus LS 500 sedan is debuting a twin-turbocharged 416 horsepower engine paired with the first ever 10-speed automatic transmission in its class.

Lexus of Henderson Varuzham Adamyan, left, and his brother, Sarkis, recently purchased their third Lexus LS, a 2018 LS 500, from Lexus of Henderson.

The LS is also available in two other models for 2018. The LS 500h pairs a potent 3.5-liter V-6 engine with two powerful electric motors and a new lightweight lithium-ion battery, and the LS 500 F Sport features LFA-inspired gauges, larger brakes and an all-new performance package with active-rear steering and active stabilizers pushing intensity even higher.

Available in all-wheel and rear-wheel drive, the 2018 LS has been designed to deliver exceptional balance with an overall lower height and driver position for enhanced handling due to its lower center of gravity.

The 2018 LS interior drapes its passengers in hand-pleated leather, natural wood trims and technologies that have never been more advanced. Also, by aligning the lines of the dashboard horizontally, the LS delivers driver information more easily due to reduced vertical eye movement.

To create a visceral feeling, the 2018 LS has an adaptive variable suspension with dampers that are continuously variable through 650 levels, allowing a driver to stiffen or soften the drive for enhanced response or comfort.

“When I saw the workmanship of this LS, it was so beautiful,” said Sarkis Adamyan of his recent LS 500 purchase at Lexus of Henderson. “No American car has this workmanship. And the stereo, so wonderful. The car is so quiet and comfortable. After I drove this car, I didn’t want to drive any other.”

“As for comfort and reliability, the LS is the best,” Varuzham Adamyan added. “Comfort, reliability and quality are why we bought this LS.”

This is the third LS that the Adamyan brothers have purchased from Lexus of Henderson. Their first was in 2012.

“Service is great at Lexus of Henderson,” Sarkis Adamyan said. “It’s not five stars. It’s five diamonds. Craig Kelly is a great guy from the service department. (Salesman) Tito Deleon is a wonderful gentleman. I have never found people so wonderful. I call them all my brothers.”

Highlights worth mentioning of the 2018 Lexus LS safety system include 10 airbags, pre-collision and pedestrian detection monitoring, lane-departure alert and intelligent high-beam headlamps.

The luxurious interior features a navigation system with a 12.3-inch color LCD multimedia display and surround sound created by a 12-speaker premium audio system.