2018 Ram 1500 Rebel takes the stage at Chapman

The Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab, which has America’s highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup as recognized by HIS Markit, is now at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. From the power-coated bumpers to the 33-inch all-terrain tires, the Ram truck makes a commanding statement.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab is now available at Chapman Dodge

All eight models of the Ram 1500 are offered at Chapman, and the 2018 Ram Rebel is the top of the line, starting just below $45,000. Whether you’re hauling your work crew or your family, the Ram 1500 is the best available pickup truck, as awarded in 2017 as a Consumer Digest Best Buy.

“The Ram 1500 Crew Cab is ideal for any truck lover,” said Chapman General Manager Don Hamrick. “It’s luxurious but also durable enough to stand up to everyday wear and tear, which is exactly what you want in a pickup. And since we’re huge UNLV fanatics, you can guarantee it even comes in Rebel Red.”

The 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine with 395 horsepower has the power to get you where you want to go, whether it’s for sport or work. Class-exclusive standard active-level four-corner air suspension helps boost your ride height with an off-road ground clearance of 10.3 inches or lets you lower the frame by 3 inches for easier access to the bed.

The crew cab allows you to have the best of both worlds, with seating for six and a 5-foot-7-inch steel bed frame, making it optimal for cargo hauling. Power black trailer tow mirrors with supplemental signals and trailer brake control are additional features for the pickup that prove to be beneficial, especially with the ability to tow more than 10,000 pounds.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab was designed for comfort and convenience, specifically with features like the 7-inch driver information digital cluster display, an 8.4-inch touch screen display, available with Uconnect 4C navigation, 4G LTE and Apple CarPlay.