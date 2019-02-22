2019 Avalon drawing new buyers to Findlay Toyota

Findlay Toyota veteran sales consultant John Estrella shows off the newly redesigned 2019 Avalon at the dealership situated at 7733 Eastgate Road in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

Findlay Toyota sales consultant John Estrella has sold several 2019 Toyota Avalons, and he likes what he sees in the redesigned vehicle.

A seven-year veteran of the car business, Estrella said the 2019 Avalon features four gas models along with three hybrids.

“The styling is the biggest change in the Avalon,” Estrella said. “For example, the larger mesh grill is a big deal. It has more of a Lexus luxury look to it.”

The key to the immediate success of the 2019 Avalon is Toyota Safety Sense that includes the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed radar control, lane departure alert and automatic high beams.

Built on Toyota’s new platform, the Avalon comes with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine with an eight-speed transmission or the 2.5 hybrid engine that gets an EPA-estimated 43 mpg in the city and 44 mpg on the highway.

“Toyota added 30 more horsepower than in previous engines, but it’s also more fuel-efficient,” Estrella said. “Toyota’s engineers are top-notch.”

Interestingly, Toyota is also pursuing a younger buyer.

“They offer the two sport trims to attract the younger buyer,” Estrella said. “The Touring model is the most popular level at this point. I have had several buyers that purchased the 2019 Avalon specifically because of the changes.”

The handling is excellent and the ride quality is much improved.

“The Touring model has a Sport Plus setting that enhances the suspension that provides more responsive steering,” he said.

Apple CarPlay also adds yet another feature to the Avalon,

“It mirrors applications on your phone and is safer to use,” Estrella said.

A new Cognac interior is a color option that is available only on the Limited trim level.

The Touring and the Limited models also include a Hollywood Bowl-like sound system that is unmatched, with 14 speakers.

“The newly redesigned Toyota Avalon is a great addition to the Toyota lineup,” Estrella said. “No question about it. My family has only owned Toyotas over the years.”