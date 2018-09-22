2019 Charger lineup arrives at Chapman

If you’re looking to trade in your four-door sedan for something new and want to upgrade to a little more muscle, the 2019 Charger might be the perfect fit. Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has three different models to choose from, the SXT, R/T and R/T Scat Pack, each of which features new performance upgrades, top technology and extraordinary power.

The 2019 Dodge Charger is now available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. (Dodge)

If you’re looking to trade in your four-door sedan for something new and want to upgrade to a little more muscle, the 2019 Charger might be the perfect fit. Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has three different models to choose from, the SXT, R/T and R/T Scat Pack, each of which features new performance upgrades, top technology and extraordinary power.

Starting with the base model, the 2019 SXT has an impressive 292-horsepower, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Some new features for the SXT include remote start, 17-inch aluminum wheels, automatic halogen projector headlights with LED accents and three 12-volt power outlets. This model is also available in all-wheel drive, and you can add a new cold weather package, which includes a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and heated mirrors.

The R/T is the first Hemi V-8 in the lineup with 370 horsepower and an increased top speed of 130 mph. The 2019 R/T also received the updated performance hood, fascia, side sills and spoiler. Other features include performance suspension, 20-inch crystal aluminum wheels and the Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4-inch display that redefined the R/T model.

Finally, if you’re looking for a Charger that boasts power and performance the R/T Scat Pack is one of the top models for the 2019 lineup. The R/T Scat Pack offers up 485 horsepower and comes with Launch Assist, which modifies the engine torque and tweaks it to regain grip, and is controlled by a switch on the dashboard. Other updated features include a new grille, dual air inlets and Scat Pack bee logos embroidered into the seating.

“The 2019 models really blew me away,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “From the incredible performance features to the modern updates, like the new exterior color options, the Charger received a nice revamp, and it’s the only four-door sedan that still holds strong as an all-American muscle car.”