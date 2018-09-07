2019 Dodge Caravan is equipped for all families this fall

A new school year is underway, and now it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming fall sports such as football, soccer and volleyball. Thankfully, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has the perfect vehicle for all the fun and accompanying gear. The new 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect ride for a family to get to the game while having more than enough room for all of the all-star’s gear and foam fingers for the entire cheering section.

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is ready to take on all of your family’s needs. (FCA)

A new school year is underway, and now it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming fall sports such as football, soccer and volleyball. Thankfully, Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has the perfect vehicle for all the fun and accompanying gear. The new 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect ride for a family to get to the game while having more than enough room for all of the all-star’s gear and foam fingers for the entire cheering section.

The seven-passenger 2019 SXT is packed with adjustable features to make sure the entire family is comfortable and ready to go for game time. Power sliders on each side of the vehicle allow for easy entrance, and the standard Stow ’n Go seating completely folds the third row into the ground, leaving room to carry any project, luggage or sporting equipment.

“The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is perfect for families who are constantly on the go, from morning school drop-off to family road trips,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “The space and storage this minivan can provide are like no other. It is the complete package at a great price.”

Behind the wheel, the driver can access the hands-free telephone and volume control easily through the leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel. Other features inlucde ahigh-resolution 6.5-inch touchscreen display and CD/DVD player, an available three-zone automatic temperature control system and a fully integrated super console, which contains four cup holders and two power outlets.

An extensive safety system comes with side air bags in both the front and the rear, along with side-impact door beams. Latch-ready child seat anchor systems will secure any little ones on board, and the available rear backup camera will ensure that you’re heading out safely for your next journey.

The available SXT Blacktop Package comes in a Black Onyx Crystal Pearl exterior coat and features black headlamp bezels, 17-inch high-gloss black aluminum wheels and a gloss black grille. Premium black seats with a suede insert and silver stitching match the sophisticated appearance on the inside of the cabin.