2019 Jeep Cherokee lineup offered at Chapman Chrysler Jeep

The all-new 2019 Jeep Cherokee has arrived at Chapman Chrysler Jeep, and the complete lineup is available for affordable pricing. According to IHS Market, a global information provider, for the past two years, more people switched to the Jeep than any other car brand, and it is no surprise with new sleek SUVs being released like the Cherokee.

“Jeeps have never been more popular,” said General Manager Gary Brewer, “and Chapman is proud to be the top-selling Jeep dealer in all of Nevada.”

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee wears the Trail Rated badge, which signifies its ability to perform well under various off-road conditions. The four-wheel-drive, nine-speed automatic SUV works to perform in all terrains with traction, ground clearance and maneuverability capabilities at its forefront.

Additional Jeep Cherokee features include electrical and body sealing along with a high air intake to help you navigate through water up to 19 inches. Paired with a ground clearance approach angle of 29.9 degrees and the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, which allows drivers to choose between five efficient modes (auto, sport, snow, sand/mud and available rock), the Cherokee is engineered to pass any obstacle and deliver top-notch driving stability.

Available safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, full-speed forward collision warning with active braking and rear cross path detection. Another unique safety feature is SiriusXM Guardian, which allows drivers to view their vehicles from their smartphones. Owners can lock vehicle doors, call for assistance in an emergency with SOS call and roadside assistance call and find their vehicles in a crowded lot with Vehicle Finder.

The 2019 model received some newly designed exterior features including the refreshed front end with a seven-slot grille and updated LED headlamps, modernized taillamps and the rear license plate moved to the center of the liftgate for a cleaner and simplified look.

Interior features vary based upon models but all 2019 Jeep Cherokees guarantee comfort and style. From the soft Nappa leather-trimmed seating to the top-of-the-line technology, it’s easy to be impressed with the upgrades.

Uconnect 4C with touch screen is standard in all models along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other available technology features include a customizable driver information digital cluster display, Alpine Premium Sound System with a 12-channel 506-watt amplifier, nine speakers and an 8-inch subwoofer, Bluetooth connectivity and integrated voice command with Siri, and a media hub with two USB ports, additional auxiliary ports and 12-volt charging capability.