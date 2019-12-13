2020 Corsair SUV attracts interest at Findlay Lincoln

Veteran automobile sales executive Jeff Lamper loves the 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at Findlay Lincoln. He says the Corsair fits the wants and needs of an essential market.

Findlay Lincoln sales consultant Jeff Lamper is seen with a 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at 310 N. Gibson Road in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

Veteran automobile sales executive Jeff Lamper has been with Findlay Automotive Group for 23 years. He has represented four dealerships in that time frame.

Needless to say, Lamper is familiar with many product lines. He’s seen it all, and he loves the 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at Findlay Lincoln. He says the Corsair fits the wants and needs of an essential market.

“The Corsair has every bit of the look and feel of a $100,000 luxury vehicle with a very easy drive that offers affordable luxury. It’s so quiet that it’s almost like a hybrid,” Lamper said.

The actual MSRP of this luxury SUV is $35,945.

With seating for five, the Corsair has the room needed for soccer families, groceries and a lot of other things.

And better yet, the Corsair gets an EPA-estimated 29 miles to the gallon on the highway.

“With the 2-liter turbo and 250 horses, getting this kind of mileage is impressive,” Lamper said. “Lincoln didn’t miss a beat creating the Corsair. Anyone looking for an SUV and a fun and sporty drive will love this car.

“Anything you would do with a sports car you can do with the Corsair in a sport mode,” he said. “The vehicle was selling as quickly as we can get them. We sold many of them in advance.”

Lamper added, “It looks great and handles equally well. It’s stunning, and the interior is worth a look for anyone looking at their next luxury sport utility vehicle. Even customers that are familiar with the Lincoln brand say that Lincoln really has reimagined what we all want in a luxury SUV. The Corsair, Aviator and Navigator reflect that.”

Additionally, the Corsair is available in 10 exterior colors and four different drive train options.