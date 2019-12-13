45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

2020 Corsair SUV attracts interest at Findlay Lincoln

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
December 13, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Veteran automobile sales executive Jeff Lamper has been with Findlay Automotive Group for 23 years. He has represented four dealerships in that time frame.

Needless to say, Lamper is familiar with many product lines. He’s seen it all, and he loves the 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at Findlay Lincoln. He says the Corsair fits the wants and needs of an essential market.

“The Corsair has every bit of the look and feel of a $100,000 luxury vehicle with a very easy drive that offers affordable luxury. It’s so quiet that it’s almost like a hybrid,” Lamper said.

The actual MSRP of this luxury SUV is $35,945.

With seating for five, the Corsair has the room needed for soccer families, groceries and a lot of other things.

And better yet, the Corsair gets an EPA-estimated 29 miles to the gallon on the highway.

“With the 2-liter turbo and 250 horses, getting this kind of mileage is impressive,” Lamper said. “Lincoln didn’t miss a beat creating the Corsair. Anyone looking for an SUV and a fun and sporty drive will love this car.

“Anything you would do with a sports car you can do with the Corsair in a sport mode,” he said. “The vehicle was selling as quickly as we can get them. We sold many of them in advance.”

Lamper added, “It looks great and handles equally well. It’s stunning, and the interior is worth a look for anyone looking at their next luxury sport utility vehicle. Even customers that are familiar with the Lincoln brand say that Lincoln really has reimagined what we all want in a luxury SUV. The Corsair, Aviator and Navigator reflect that.”

Additionally, the Corsair is available in 10 exterior colors and four different drive train options.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall now drives a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer. (Findlay)
Findlay Chevrolet sponsors professional golfer
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall recently received a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer from Findlay Chevrolet.

New Las Vegas resident Leonard Duchene, right, is seen with Findlay Cadillac sales consultant M ...
Michigan transplant buys CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Leonard Duchene recently purchased a 2019 Cadillac CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac. It was third Cadillac he bought from the dealership.

Findlay Toyota’s mobile repair service department vehicle is parked in front of the dealershi ...
Findlay Toyota provides mobile repair service
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

With its mobile repair vehicle, Findlay Toyota is able to perform select repairs andthe majority of Toyota recalls at a customer’s home or workplace.

Alexis Lopez Lexus of Henderson General Manager Ryon Waters, left, is shown welcoming some 41 L ...
Lexus of Henderson holds appreciation party
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson dealership honored and answered Lexus customers’ questions at an appreciation party attended by some 41 vehicle owners

Jeff Henshaw was the winner of the first-ever hole-in-one grand prize, a Chevrolet Camaro spons ...
Golf tournament produces Ed Bozarth car winner
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jeff Henshaw hit a hole-in-one at the Foundation Assisting Seniors’ fifth annual charity golf tournament Oct. 18 to win a Chevrolet Camaro from Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

Cox Charities presented $25,000 to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brother ...
Findlay sponsors Cox Charities Golf Tournament
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group sponsored the annual Cox Charities Golf Tournament, which was held Oct. 28 at TPC Summerlin. The proceeds benefited the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brothers and Sisters.

Nevada PEP Community Development Director Stephanie Vrsnik completed the Findlay Automotive Gro ...
Findlay supports Nevada PEP effort to stop bullying
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The ninth annual Nevada PEP Run Walk Roll Against Bullying was held Oct. 19 on the grounds of Donald Moyer Building at the UNLV. Nevada PEP offers help to individuals and families who have to deal with bullying because of a disability that a child has.

Mary Kay sales consultant Linda Kieper is seen with her 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury that s ...
Mary Kay sales director earns Cadillac XT5 from Findlay
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Linda Kieper, senior sales director for Mary Kay, received a Cadillac XT5 from Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall. Earning a Mary Kay Pink Cadillac is a major event in the life of a Mary Kay independent sales force member