505-horsepower Stelvio Quadrifoglio available at Findlay Fiat

The 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio sport utility vehicle started arriving at Findlay Fiat several weeks ago, and it didn’t take long before the 505-horsepower, six-cylinder vehicle started drawing attention.

Alabama native Ashley Henderson purchased a 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio sport utility vehicle from Findlay Fiat in the Valley Automall. (Findlay)

The newest addition to the Alfa Romeo fleet of vehicles has its share of intrigue with its Italian performance and craftsmanship. The entrance of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio has quickly upstaged the SUV market.

It is true that success is measured by the traffic, and in this case, the traffic was so strong that Findlay Fiat sold the Stelvio Quadrifoglio very quickly.

Among the buyers of the 2018 Stelvio Quadrifoglio was Ashley Henderson, an Alabama native who relocated to Las Vegas about seven years ago. She was the first buyer of the Quadrifoglio, which is highlighted by a four-leaf clover emblem.

Henderson had actually committed to purchasing the Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI Sport, but it was the engine on the Quadrifoglio that captivated her.

“The sound of the engine is like no other,” she said. “It has a deep throttle. It has four different drive settings. I told them that all I wanted was for them to throw in a hat, and it was deal.”

Henderson was impressed when she learned that the Quadrifoglio has been rated over the Porsche Macan by some car critics.

“I was looking all over town for a Porsche Macan,” she said. “I liked the price point and the prestige of Porsche.”

Henderson had an interesting experience when she was out driving her new ride. Another driver “called me out” and the two put the pedal to the metal.

“When I approached the stoplight, a Henderson police officer was sitting there waiting on me,” she said. “The only question he had for me was where the cloverleaf on the car came from. He was a really nice guy, and all he gave me was a verbal warning.”

Findlay Fiat’s Marketing Director Sergio Brooks helped Henderson with her purchase of the Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

“I have been doing this for almost 20 years and I have sold everything including Ferraris, Maserati and a variety of other high-end vehicles,” Brooks said. “Selling something like this is a huge thrill, especially something as cool as an Alfa Romeo. Then, when you add in the customer’s personality, it makes the entire transaction something that you’ll never forget.”

Other than the engine, Henderson also loves the interior of her Quadrifoglio, which is priced at more than $87,000 out the door.

“It’s worth every penny,” she said. “I can’t wait to take it to Zion in southern Utah.”

Henderson is also planning to take her Quadrifoglio to Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club in Pahrump, the site of a road-racing school.

“There is nothing that this car cannot do, and we’ll take it to another level when going to Spring Mountain,” she said.