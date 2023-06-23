Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication

If it’s time to explore the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle revolution, take a look at the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (Stellantis)

Towbin Alfa Romeo is the exclusive Alfa Romeo dealer in the state of Nevada. (Towbin)



With three different trims (Sprint, Ti and Veloce) to choose from, the Italian-designed Tonale is a four-cyclinder, six-speed premium compact PHEV that reaches zero to 60 mph in about six seconds.

“With 285 horsepower, the Tonale can really move, and it starts in the low $40,000s,” said Towbin Alfa Romeo General Manager Nick Taylor.

Named after one of Italy’s highest mountain passes, the Tonale blends past, present and future for Alfa Romeo. The vehicle’s striking signature feature is the V Scudetto grille and adaptive LED Trilobo headlights. Built with a DNA Drive Mode Selector, the Tonale is driver-centric, allowing owners to choose between three driving modes.

“The Tonale reflects a certain bravado,” Taylor said, “with superior quality of expert craftsmanship. It reflects a sporty sophistication.”

In fact, when compared with other brands in its luxury class, the Tonale boasts best-in-class horsepower, fastest-zero-to-60 time and best-in-class electric range for plug-in hybrids.

“This is a car you must see before buying any other luxury hybrid,” Taylor said.

Alfa Romeo earned a J.D. Power & Associates honor for No. 1 sales satisfaction among premium brands. Safety is a key component for the brand, and features on the Tonale include driver attention alert, LaneSense lane-keep assist and forward collision warning with full stop.

The sleek interior includes a variety of included and available features. Owners will appreciate the 12.3-inch Cannocchiale digital instrument display, 10.25-inch multitouch display, multicolor interior LED lights and Alcantara techno-leather trimmed seats, which are heated with available ventilation.

Warranties include a four-year, 50,000-mile basic limited warranty; an eight-year, 100,000-mile, high voltage battery limited warranty; a five-year vehicle performance package; and a 10-year safety and security package.

When asked about why customers choose the Alfa Romeo brand, Taylor said, “This is the best kept secret in the automotive industry. These vehicles are incredible and luxurious at a fraction of the price of others in this class. An Alfa Romeo in your driveway will make the neighbors jealous.”

To see the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Giulia sedan or the Stelvio SUV, get to Towbin Alfa Romeo located in the Valley Automall. Towbin Alfa Romeo is the exclusive Alfa Romeo dealer in Nevada. Towbin is also one of two dealers in the nation to receive the Premio Eccellenza Award for customer satisfaction scores in both sales and service.