Dealer News

Alfa Romeo Tonale embodies sporty sophistication

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 23, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (S ...
The Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the brand’s "metamorphosis" into a new era of electrification. (Stellantis)
Towbin Alfa Romeo is the exclusive Alfa Romeo dealer in the state of Nevada. (Towbin)
Towbin Alfa Romeo is the exclusive Alfa Romeo dealer in the state of Nevada. (Towbin)

If it’s time to explore the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle revolution, take a look at the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale.

With three different trims (Sprint, Ti and Veloce) to choose from, the Italian-designed Tonale is a four-cyclinder, six-speed premium compact PHEV that reaches zero to 60 mph in about six seconds.

“With 285 horsepower, the Tonale can really move, and it starts in the low $40,000s,” said Towbin Alfa Romeo General Manager Nick Taylor.

Named after one of Italy’s highest mountain passes, the Tonale blends past, present and future for Alfa Romeo. The vehicle’s striking signature feature is the V Scudetto grille and adaptive LED Trilobo headlights. Built with a DNA Drive Mode Selector, the Tonale is driver-centric, allowing owners to choose between three driving modes.

“The Tonale reflects a certain bravado,” Taylor said, “with superior quality of expert craftsmanship. It reflects a sporty sophistication.”

In fact, when compared with other brands in its luxury class, the Tonale boasts best-in-class horsepower, fastest-zero-to-60 time and best-in-class electric range for plug-in hybrids.

“This is a car you must see before buying any other luxury hybrid,” Taylor said.

Alfa Romeo earned a J.D. Power & Associates honor for No. 1 sales satisfaction among premium brands. Safety is a key component for the brand, and features on the Tonale include driver attention alert, LaneSense lane-keep assist and forward collision warning with full stop.

The sleek interior includes a variety of included and available features. Owners will appreciate the 12.3-inch Cannocchiale digital instrument display, 10.25-inch multitouch display, multicolor interior LED lights and Alcantara techno-leather trimmed seats, which are heated with available ventilation.

Warranties include a four-year, 50,000-mile basic limited warranty; an eight-year, 100,000-mile, high voltage battery limited warranty; a five-year vehicle performance package; and a 10-year safety and security package.

When asked about why customers choose the Alfa Romeo brand, Taylor said, “This is the best kept secret in the automotive industry. These vehicles are incredible and luxurious at a fraction of the price of others in this class. An Alfa Romeo in your driveway will make the neighbors jealous.”

To see the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Giulia sedan or the Stelvio SUV, get to Towbin Alfa Romeo located in the Valley Automall. Towbin Alfa Romeo is the exclusive Alfa Romeo dealer in Nevada. Towbin is also one of two dealers in the nation to receive the Premio Eccellenza Award for customer satisfaction scores in both sales and service.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2003 G4 leg from Las Vegas to Moab. (Land Rover La ...
Land Rover G4 Challenge returns in different form
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

While the G4 Challenge has been discontinued since 2008, Land Rover enthusiasts can still relive the excitement through the Land Rover G4 Recreation Event, which was held in Las Vegas this year.

Sales consultants Krystal Reyes, left, and Sammy Gomez proudly display their “red badged arms ...
Lexus of Las Vegas blood drive surpasses goal
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas’ recent May 31 blood drive made a significant difference in replenishing blood supplies in Southern Nevada by collecting 22 units.

Tyler Corder, right, and Arash Ghafoori celebrate the partnership between Findlay Automotive an ...
Findlay donates to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,750 to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. The donation will help the nonprofit organization provide critical services to homeless youths in Nevada.

Employees of Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to the preside ...
Gaudin Ford department raises $40K for Boys Girls Clubs
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Gaudin Ford Commercial Vehicle Department presented a $40,000 check to Andy Bischel, president and CEO of Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. The funds were raised at the dealership’s third annual golf tournament held in April.

Located in Boulder City, the Nevada State Veterans Home is a 180-bed skilled nursing facility.
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Boktor Motors, located on East Tropicana Avenue, served as a collecting center for donations throughout April. In early May, the dealership delivered several boxes of items to assist veterans at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Ascent Automotive Group team, from left: Krystal Reyes, sales consultant, Lexus of Las Vega ...
Lexus dealerships support Junior Achievement competition
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson were $10,000 sponsors of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s student entrepreneur competition, “Swimming With the Big Fish,” which recently took place at Allegiant Stadium.

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers help out cleaning up trash in the Lovell Can ...
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru Love Promise employee volunteers joined the Save Red Rock organization at Blue Diamond village for an Earth Day social and educational event on April 22. The event promoted water conservation and ways to maintain and protect the environment.

More than 100 people showed up for Findlay Volkswagen's Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Ar ...
Findlay VW hosts Earth Day cleanup
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen of Henderson, with the support of Sam &Ash Injury Law, hosted a 2023 Earth Day cleanup on April 22 in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

Lexus of Las Vegas is undergoing an exterior facelift. (Lexus of Las Vegas)
Lexus of Las Vegas undergoes renovation
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction crews recently began removing front panels above the entrance to Lexus of Las Vegas in what will be a $5 million to $6 million, six-month 360-degree exterior renovation of the iconic Sahara Avenue luxury vehicle retailer.

Sheree Corniel, the founder of Real Talk, poses with Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, w ...
Findlay Automotive supports Real Talk
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with Real Talk, a Southern Nevada nonprofit dedicated to helping at-risk youth in the community.

