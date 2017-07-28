All-new 2018 Equinox arrives at Findlay Chevrolet

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is a small sport utility vehicle with impressive multiuse elements ideal for the climate and terrain of Southern Nevada.

Findlay Chevrolet Findlay Chevrolet vehicle upgrade manager Jeff Lamper is seen with the redesigned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox at the dealership in the southwest valley.

“The new model is a complete redesign,” said Findlay Chevrolet dealership upgrade manager Jeff Lamper, who has been in the car business for more than 20 years. “It is a lighter vehicle with better gas mileage and more passenger and cargo space.”

Lamper said perhaps the biggest key to the new Equinox is that each of the three available engines is turbo-powered.

“The 2018 Equinox will also offer the first diesel engine in its class,” he said. “Especially in this country, the vehicle is an extremely popular vehicle for us.”

Lamper said that sales of the 2018 Equinox were immediate.

“We actually had customers tracking the first arrival dates,” he said. “They were poised and ready to make the purchase as soon as the Equinox was available.”

Lamper added, “I have a large cross section of customers that really like this vehicle. That includes the young couple driving a compact and needing extra space to a retired couple that simply wants a comfortable and easy-to-drive automobile.”

In fact, as of 2015, compact crossover sales surpassed those of family sedans to become America’s favorite vehicle category.

Lamper said the new Equinox is available in front-wheel or all-wheel drive versions.

“That’s a huge factor, especially in the Southwest with so many different challenges on the road,” he said. “This vehicle’s setup takes the worry out of the drive.”

The fuel mileage also is impressive; the 1.5-liter 6-speed receives an EPA estimated 26 mpg city, 32 mpg highway with a combined EPA estimated 28 mpg.

By way of technology, the new model offers drivers a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot, which is to say the driver and passengers will have access to high-speed internet without using their own data. Smartphone users will also be pleased to know that the Equinox is available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which projects smartphone apps to the 8-inch touch screen.

“What makes General Motors such a dynamic company is that it does not waste any time updating its models,” he said. “The 2018 Equinox is proof of that.

“Everything the 2017 model did, this one is that much better.”